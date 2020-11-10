Brett Favre Reveals His Pick Between Carson Wentz, Nick Foles

The Philadelphia Eagles had a tough decision to make after the 2018 season, as the front office had to choose between Nick Foles and Carson Wentz. On Tuesday, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre revisited that decision.

Foles has proven over the past two seasons that he’s a low-level starter at quarterback, struggling to sustain any success with the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the veteran signal-caller did lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the Patriots a few years ago.

Wentz, meanwhile, has been pretty inconsistent since Foles’ departure. Last season, Wentz carried the Eagles to the playoffs with 4,039 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. This year he already has 12 interceptions and has made far too many questionable decisions.

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Favre was asked if Philadelphia has a franchise quarterback in Wentz. His response was telling, as he said the Eagles should’ve kept Foles after the 2018 season.

“I actually thought they should’ve kept Nick Foles rather than Carson Wentz just based off production and where they got to,” Favre said on First Take. “They won a Super Bowl with Foles. They’re obviously banking on his [Wentz] upside. How many more years do you let it linger before you stick with him or cut bait?”

Oh no… Brett Favre says they should have kept Foles pic.twitter.com/covggsyGvc — Anthony Gargano (@AnthonyLGargano) November 10, 2020

It’s interesting to hear a legendary quarterback like Favre make an argument for keeping Foles over Wentz.

This season has been a disappointing one for Wentz, but it’s pretty evident he’s capable of doing things that Foles can’t. Additionally, the North Dakota State product has the edge over Foles due to his age – he’s four years younger.

Who would you rather have: Nick Foles or Carson Wentz?