Brian Westbrook Reacts To The Situation With Carson Wentz

Plenty of signs are pointing to Carson Wentz being traded this offseason. Despite his past accomplishments with the Philadelphia Eagles, there just seems to be a huge rift between him and the front office.

Wentz put himself in a tough spot with the way he played this past season, tossing 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. However, he’s not the only person in the Eagles’ facility who deserves some blame for this situation spiraling out of control.

On Tuesday, former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook was on FS1’s First Things First to share his thoughts on all the Wentz rumors.

“It seems like Carson Wentz has pushed the Eagles completely into a corner,” Westbrook said He hasn’t made any public comments since his benching earlier in the season, he didn’t make any public comments when Nick Sirianni was named the head coach, and now you have to wonder if there’s a bigger issue.”

Westbrook said that he believes Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is the “bigger issue.”

“Howie Roseman is responsible for drafting guys and putting better players around Carson Wentz. You can say what you want, there just hasn’t been a bunch of talent that has worked out for them as far as in the draft. And then you have to mention that Jalen Hurts was drafted in the second round last year, something that seemingly has pushed Carson Wentz over the edge.”

According to multiple reports, the Bears and Colts are the finalists in the Wentz sweepstakes. Both teams have ties to the North Dakota State product – Chicago has John DeFilippo and Indianapolis has Frank Reich.

Wentz struggled mightily this past season, but a change of scenery could revitalize his career.