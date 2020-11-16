Carson Wentz Has 2-Word Description Of Sunday’s Loss

It’s been a frustrating year for the Philadelphia Eagles, but Sunday’s loss might have been the toughest one to swallow yet.

Philadelphia lost to the New York Giants on Sunday, 27-17. The Giants jumped out to an early lead in the first half and never looked back. The Eagles were unable to get anything going on offense for most of the game.

Carson Wentz used two words to describe his feelings on the loss: “Extremely frustrating.”

Philadelphia remains in the lead of the dreadful NFC East, but New York is now tied at the top in the win column.

The Eagles’ offense needs to be much better moving forward. Philadelphia was 0-9 on third downs on Sunday.

“I knew we struggled on third down, I didn’t realize we were that poor,” Wentz told reporters. “Anytime you’re 0-for-9 you’re obviously not doing something very well. Hats off to them. They had a good game plan. That’s a good defense over there. They made it hard on us. It’s extremely frustrating.”

Wentz gave credit to the Giants’ defense for their effort.

“We don’t go into a game thinking we’re going to struggle like that and go 0-for-9 on third downs and only put up a couple points,” Wentz said. “But I’ve got to give a lot of credit to that defense. I thought we had a good game plan ready to go. They made a lot more plays than us and we didn’t deserve to win.”

Philadelphia is scheduled to take on Cleveland next Sunday.