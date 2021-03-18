Carson Wentz Admits When He First Thought He Was Done In Philly

Now that he’s formally a member of the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Carson Wentz is opening up about what led to his departure from the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a recent interview, Wentz identified the moment that he thought he might be done in Philly. He revealed that the loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 was likely the final straw.

“Green Bay was probably the moment that I realized this might not be it,” Wentz said. Wentz went 6-of-15 for 79 yards and was sacked four times before being benched for Jalen Hurts.

After that Green Bay game, Wentz did not play another down for the Eagles. It’s pretty easy to imagine why that game made him think he was done.

Wentz finished the year with a career-high 15 interceptions and 50 times sacked, leading the NFL in both categories despite playing only 12 games.

"Green Bay was probably the moment that I realized this might not be it." — Carson Wentz on when he first thought that his days with the #Eagles might be over. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 18, 2021

The Eagles went on to finish 4-11-1 that season. They fired head coach Doug Pederson afterwards, and reports quickly emerged that Carson Wentz wanted out.

It took some time, but the Eagles wound up giving Wentz what he wanted. They traded him to the Colts in exchange for a pair of draft picks, reuniting Wentz with former offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

Wentz now heads into the next chapter of his career with very different expectations and in a much easier division. A return to the playoffs could definitely be in play in 2021.

What kind of numbers will Carson Wentz put up in Indianapolis?