There Appears To Be 2 Finalists For A Carson Wentz Trade

A Carson Wentz trade is reportedly imminent.

According to a report from NJ.com, the Philadelphia Eagles are on the verge of trading their once-upon-a-time franchise quarterback.

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was benched at the end of the 2020 regular season in favor of Jalen Hurts. It appears that the Eagles – and Wentz – both feel it would be best to part ways this offseason.

NJ.com is reporting that a trade could happen very soon, with two teams – the Bears and the Colts – being viewed as the finalists.

Source: The #Eagles are "close" to trading Carson Wentz, with three teams involved. "I think that ship has sailed."https://t.co/WG4onCvSI1 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 8, 2021

From the report:

According to the source, the belief around the league is that the trade market will come down to the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts. While a third undisclosed team is said to be in the mix, the source noted that the Bears and Colts are in the driver’s seat and a deal is “close.” While there’s a sense that GM Howie Roseman is trying to drive up the market, the person said Colts GM Chris Ballard and Bears GM Ryan Pace have remained “disciplined” during negotiations.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning that the Eagles’ asking price for Wentz remains very high.

.@AdamSchefter says there's a chance we could see Carson Wentz get traded "this week" and that the Eagles are looking for a "Matthew Stafford package" in return. pic.twitter.com/1CnIYcQnf9 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 8, 2021

The Colts are probably the most-logical destination considering their coaching staff and Philip Rivers’ retirement. However, the Bears have been searching for a quarterback upgrade for a while and maybe Wentz will find his form in Chicago.