Colin Cowherd Would Take Carson Wentz Over All But 2 NFL QBs

Colin Cowherd goes out on ledge for certain guys that he likes, and will never give credit to others. He’s been in on Russell Wilson for a long time, which has looked good, but he’s written Baker Mayfield off from the beginning. Now, it sounds like Wentz is firmly in the Wilson camp.

Prepare yourselves, those of you who watch or listen to The Herd on a regular basis. Earlier this week, the FS1 host compared Wentz favorably to just about every quarterback in the NFL. That even includes the likes of young MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who took home the NFL’s top award at 22 years old.

During a segment called “Wentz or the Fence,” co-host Joy Taylor asked Cowherd to compare Wentz to 13 other star quarterbacks. In all but two cases, Cowherd said that he’d take the Philadelphia Eagles star over the other player, and the two exceptions were close, he said. Some of these are pretty startling.

Russell Wilson still has Cowherd’s heart. He also acknowledges that Patrick Mahomes is the better player right now, but he thinks the Chiefs QB is just a slightly better version of Carson Wentz, and that it’s close. Most wouldn’t go that far.

Legends like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers? Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson? Right now, he’s going Wentz over all of them.

Cowherd on Wentz vs…

Dak Prescott: “I don’t know how you can watch the two…Wentz is bigger and more athletic with a stronger arm.”

Aaron Rodgers: “This sounds crazy, I’d rather have Wentz. He’s bigger, he’s stronger. He doesn’t have quite the release of Aaron Rodgers. Last three years—take out Wentz’s rookie year—he has a better completion percentage, more touchdown passes, a better record, and a better passer rating than Aaron Rodgers. What more does he have to prove? He doesn’t have a star receiver like Aaron or a star back. I don’t think this is even controversial.”

Drew Brees: “This is not even close, it’s Carson Wentz. He’s a much bigger, stronger thrower of the football. He’s more athletic. I love Drew, Drew’s 41, it’s not even close.”

Tom Brady: “Brady went 4-5 down the stretch, Wentz went 4-0… You’re comparing a sports car to a very nice SUV. I love Brady, but he’s a very nice SUV at this point in his career.”

Matt Ryan: “Last two years, Atlanta has gone 7-9. I think Matt needs a lot of help around him. Wentz shows that he can carry a franchise with nothing around him.”

Jimmy Garoppolo: “Wentz. Easily. And I like Garoppolo. You’re talking about arm, not close. Size, Wentz. Athletic ability, not close.”

Russell Wilson: “On the fence, I take Russell Wilson. I think Russell Wilson is the best football player in America, all things considered.”

Kyler Murray: “I don’t think this close. I think Kyler’s fun, but this ain’t close.”

Lamar Jackson: “Wentz now. In a year, I may not see that. As much as we see Lamar do his stuff, you still have to throw a ball in the pocket, and I do believe if you’re asking me to read the entire field, sit in the pocket, and carry no weapons, Wentz can do that.”

Ben Roethlisberger: “Ben’s leadership style is not always my favorite.”

Deshaun Watson: “Wentz is a much better thrower of the football. Deshaun had much better weapons. Wentz had more TDs, more yards, fewer picks than Deshaun last year.”

Patrick Mahomes: “On the fence, Patrick Mahomes. I think Patrick Mahomes is a better version of Carson Wentz. I can’t say anything better than that, because I think Carson Wentz is a Hall of Famer.”

Drew Lock: “This one, I thought about for a long time. Carson Wentz, although Drew Lock has some of the same fascinating potential.”

Wentz has accomplished a lot early in his career, but Cowherd barely mentions his durability issues, which have to be raised when discussing which quarterback you’ll choose to lead a franchise. Less than two months ago, after the Eagles took Jalen Hurts in the NFL Draft, Cowherd had this to say:

“Jalen Hurts will play this year… Of course it makes sense to get a QB. Carson Wentz is never available at the end of seasons.”

Wentz missed the Eagles run to the Super Bowl a few years ago, with Nick Foles leading the team to the championship. He also missed the playoffs the following year due to injury. If he can stay healthy, he may have the potential to be the type of player that Cowherd believes he is already, but that hasn’t happened yet.

