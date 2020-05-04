Carson Wentz Comments On The Eagles Drafting Jalen Hurts

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has been quiet since Philadelphia added former Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts in the draft over a week ago. But the Eagles’ franchise quarterback broke his silence Monday morning.

It’s highly unlikely Hurts will challenge Wentz for the starting gig. As long as the North Dakota State alum stays healthy – which, of course, isn’t a guarantee – he’ll remain the starter. Hurts figures to serve the Eagles in a Taysom Hill-like role. The dual-threat quarterback’s versatility could prove to be a major weapon for the Eagles’ offense for years to come.

Wentz is “excited” about Philadelphia’s quarterback addition this off-season. The Eagles’ starter had nothing but positive things to say about Hurts.

“Excited to add him to the team,” Wentz said, via NFL reporter Mike Garafolo. “. . . Heard nothing but great things about Jalen, the kid he is and the player he is. I got a chance to talk to him just briefly. Create a really good, healthy, competitive challenging environment.”

In all sense of the meaning, Wentz has nothing to worry about.

Unless Hurts blows everyone away in training camp, No. 11 will head into the 2020 season as the starting quarterback.

If anything, Hurts figures to be a dangerous weapon for the Eagles’ offense this upcoming season.