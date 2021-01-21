Carson Wentz Could Reportedly Prevent 1 Eagles Hire

The Philadelphia Eagles are in need of a new head coach and by all accounts, the new head coach is expected to have Carson Wentz as his starting quarterback in 2021.

Wentz was benched for Jalen Hurts at the end of the 2020 season, but the Eagles’ front office is expected to go back to Wentz in 2021.

“What I gathered it came down to was a difference of opinion as to how they were going to move forward at the quarterback position,” Troy Aikman said of Doug Pederson’s firing on the Michael Irvin Podcast on PodcastOne. “I sensed that, here Jeffrey Lurie, the owner, has paid a lot of money to Carson Wentz and they’re on the hook with him, they can’t get out of that contract right away. And yet, it’s my belief that Doug Pederson felt that Jalen Hurts was probably the quarterback going forward, and how does that mesh?

“Without having any understanding of what took place in that meeting, I think they said, well, there’s a difference of opinion as to how they’re going to go forward and correct this past season. I believe it all came down to how they’re going to handle Carson Wentz. And that’s why Doug Pederson is now looking for a job.”

With that said, it doesn’t sound like Eagles assistant Duce Staley will be a frontrunner for the job.

From the Philadelphia Inquirer:

As for Staley, the Eagles curiously continue to regard him as little more than a last resort. He is loved and respected by the players, and would bring some much needed tough love back to a locker room that had started to take advantage of Pederson, who let them get away with “too much stuff that the public never heard about,” according to one team source. According to another team source, Staley didn’t much care for the way the organization babied Wentz. Lurie and Roseman both may be concerned that if Staley was the head coach, any chance of straightening out Wentz would go out the window. “It works against him because he wouldn’t let Carson get away with the things he’s been able to get away with,” the source said. “And Carson knows that. So, if Carson is part of the conversation, then that may not work in Duce’s favor either.”

The Eagles have been linked heavily to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who might be the favorite at this point.

Philadelphia is coming off a highly disappointing 4-11-1 season in 2020.