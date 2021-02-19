On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles received a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. That second-round pick can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75-percent of snaps in 2021.

Wentz reportedly made it very clear that he no longer wanted to be part of the Eagles organization any longer. According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he and former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson had major beef during the 2020 season.

“This was DeShaun Watson without the headlines,” Schefter said on 975 The Fanatic. “He didn’t want to be (in Philly). He was done. Doug Pederson was a big part of it but a lot other people were apart of it.”

Schefter revealed that Wentz and Pederson didn’t speak for up to 10 weeks during the season.

The fractured relationship between Wentz and Pederson hung over the Eagles for the majority of the 2020 season. When Pederson made the decision to bench Wentz for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, that was all she wrote for Wentz.

After leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl, the former No. 2 overall pick regressed in a major way during the 2020 season.

Following his struggles, the Eagles decided it was time to move on from Wentz and get what they could in return.

Can he turn things around in 2021?