Report: At Least 1 Team Is ‘Definitely In’ On Carson Wentz

The next big quarterback trade will probably include Carson Wentz.

According to ESPN, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to trade the quarterback. Wentz was benched at the end of the regular season in favor of Jalen Hurts. The former top NFL Draft pick would reportedly prefer to be traded.

ESPN reported over the weekend that a trade could happen soon.

The trade could reportedly happen as soon as this week, per the report:

The most pertinent questions now become where, when and for what. But it could happen as early as this week, per league sources, even as the Eagles continue to insist to other teams that they would be happy to bring Wentz back to Philadelphia. The Eagles are said to be looking for, in the words of one well-placed source, “a Matthew Stafford package,” in return for Wentz. The Lions traded Stafford to the Rams last weekend for a third-round pick this year, two future first-round picks and quarterback Jared Goff, the player selected directly in front of Wentz as the top two picks in the 2016 NFL draft.

One team is reportedly “definitely in” on Wentz: the Colts.

Here’s what I know: *The Colts are definitely in on Carson Wentz *Yes, the compensation the Eagles initially asked for is two first-rd picks-plus *Colts would never pay that *Colts are confident they can “fix” him *And, now, we wait. https://t.co/P6jL6IEbo9 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 8, 2021

The Colts are the most-logical destination for Wentz. The Eagles quarterback is familiar with Indianapolis’ coaching staff and the AFC South franchise is in need of a starter. Philip Rivers announced his retirement at the end of the season.

But will the Colts be willing to pay a steep price for Wentz?

That remains to be seen.