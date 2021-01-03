Carson Wentz Reportedly Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Carson Wentz remains a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, but will that still be the case in 2021?

The Eagles benched their franchise quarterback in favor of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts last month. Hurts will finish the season as the starter on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Football Team. Philadelphia has been eliminated from playoff contention, though Washington can clinch the NFC East with a win tonight.

While Wentz has been an admirable backup, he’s unsurprisingly unhappy with his situation.

According to multiple reports, Wentz would like to be traded this offseason. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that the Indianapolis Colts are a preferred trade destination for Wentz.

This makes sense, considering that the Colts are led by his former offensive coordinator in Frank Reich. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers could also be retiring following the 2020 season.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo & @TomPelissero: #Colts QB Philip Rivers will either retire or return to Indy; If Carson Wentz is on the block, the #Colts are a preferred spot; #Bengals will try to keep Lamar Jackson in check again; Derrick Henry may get a shot at 2K. pic.twitter.com/ZTLCojaJwM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2021

Wentz has a massive contract, so it probably wouldn’t take much to land him this offseason.

Reports indicate that Wentz could potentially be had for a mid-round NFL Draft pick. However, that’s mostly just speculation right now.

Where do you see Wentz playing in 2021?