Report: Carson Wentz Leaning 1 Way With Eagles’ Future

Carson Wentz appears to be leaning one way with his Philadelphia Eagles future.

According to a report by ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, the Eagles quarterback has a fractured relationship with the franchise.

Wentz, who was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts last month, is reportedly expected to ask for a trade.

“The relationship between the #Eagles and QB Carson Wentz is all but fractured, per Chris Mortensen. Wentz is expected to ask the team for a trade this offseason as he looks for a fresh start elsewhere,” NFL Update shared on Sunday.

Pro Football Talk, meanwhile, reported on Sunday morning that the Eagles are expected to take their time in making a decision on Wentz.

When it comes to the quarterback position, the Eagles will press pause before engaging in a full and complete evaluation. Generally speaking, the Eagles believe starter-turned-backup Carson Wentz can be repaired, and that he can resume his successful career.

The Eagles are set to finish their 2020 season on Sunday night.

Philadelphia and Washington are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC.

Washington clinches the NFC East with a win.