Sports Media World Reacts To The Carson Wentz News

The Indianapolis Colts officially announced the acquisition of Carson Wentz on Wednesday. The trade has been done for weeks, but couldn’t become official until the start of the new league year, which came today.

“It’s good two see you in Blue, Carson,” the Colts tweeted, revealing Wentz’s new jersey number.

The Colts are reportedly expected to host a press conference with Wentz on Thursday. However, according to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the team will not be taking questions from Philadelphia media.

“So the Carson Wentz trade is official. I’m told the Colts are doing a Zoom news conference with Wentz on Thursday, BUT they won’t be taking questions from Philly media,” he tweeted.

It’s understandable that the Colts wouldn’t want Wentz to focus on his time in Philadelphia and what happened with the Eagles. But, at the same time, it’s completely appropriate for Philadelphia reporters to want to ask Wentz about the trade and what happened.

“Bruh… either have the press conference or don’t. Not taking questions from your old beat reporters is soft as hell. If it’s the team, bad look and hurts your QB, if it’s Wentz, super bad look and the team should step in and let him know maybe don’t do that,” James Koh tweeted.

“Come on….” Trey Wingo added.

“As if there were any doubt that a midwest fanbase was best for Carson Wentz …,” Matt Lombardo wrote.

The Eagles, meanwhile, addressed the Wentz trade on Wednesday.

“For us, we’ve got to do what’s in the best interest of our team. And so, if it didn’t work for us, if it wasn’t a situation where we thought we were also benefitting, and he was put in a good spot, that was the only situation that would work for the Philadelphia Eagles. As we went through it and went through the offers that we got, particularly the offer from the Colts, the opportunity to not only get the picks but also get some financial flexibility back for our football team, we decided going forward that that was the right decision going forward for us,” GM Howie Roseman said.