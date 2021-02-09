Report: Surprise Team Has Made Call About Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles have made it very clear over the past few days that quarterback Carson Wentz is available for the right price.

Philadelphia reportedly wants two first-round picks for Wentz. While no teams have been willing to offer that much so far, several teams have thrown their hat in the ring.

The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears have been the two most-mentioned teams so far. However, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly showed interest in the former No. 2 overall pick as well.

On Tuesday night, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright named a “surprise” team that is in the mix as well. The Houston Texans have reportedly made calls to the Eagles about Wentz.

They've talked, as has Indy. Niners and (surprise) Texans have made calls that I'm aware of. Lot of "offers" getting leaked, which usually means the team shopping a player is still fishing. https://t.co/6frz0uWMdc — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 9, 2021

The move comes as a surprise given the fact that the Texans have maintained that star quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t going anywhere.

If the Texans were locked in on Watson as the team’s future quarterback, why would they be calling about Wentz? Of course, general manager Nick Caserio knows there might come a time when a Watson trade is inevitable.

If Watson is dealt, the Texans will need a new quarterback. The team could do worse than taking a flyer on Wentz, who struggled mightily during the 2020 season.

Philadelphia will likely turn to second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts heading into the 2021 season. If the team reaches a trade for Carson Wentz, that is.