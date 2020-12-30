Colin Cowherd Names His Preferred Destination For Carson Wentz

While his enormous contract will be a significant hindrance, it looks like Carson Wentz’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles may be nearing an end. That was basically unthinkable entering the year, after the team opted to keep him over former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, but he was usurped by rookie Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback a few weeks ago.

Now, nothing has been decided with regard to the Eagles quarterback job long term. There is plenty of speculation that Wentz could be moved. One team has been named more often than just about any other, and for good reason: the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts starter Philip Rivers has had a solid end to the regular season, but there is plenty of speculation that he could retire after this season. At 39, that is coming soon in any event. Indianapolis is coached by former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who coached under Doug Pederson in 2017 when Wentz looked like an MVP candidate before his season-ending ACL injury. The team would go on to win the Super Bowl with Foles under center.

FS1’s Colin Cowherd is a believer in Wentz and Reich reuniting. He made it one of his sports “wishes” for 2021 on The Herd this afternoon.

"Carson Wentz has never been the same since losing Frank Reich… I'd love to see them reunited."@ColinCowherd lays out his wishlist for sports in 2021: pic.twitter.com/ljrnsblPtW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 30, 2020

“I want to see Carson Wentz and reunite with Frank Reich. The league is better when big, strong, athletic quarterbacks with big arms are winning,” Cowherd said. “And when they were together, he was an MVP-level player.

“You can blame whomever you want, he has never been the same since losing Frank Reich… I think Carson Wentz has had to deal with a quarterback, Jalen Hurts, getting drafted in the second round. I think that’s hard. He’s got a trophy of Nick Foles outside the stadium. The only reason Nick Foles played home playoff games is because Carson Wentz got him home field playoff games. I’d love to see he and Frank Reich reunited.”

Wentz definitely had his best season under Reich, though that doesn’t totally explain the meltdown he had this year, years after Reich’s departure. If the Colts and Eagles can find a way to make that kind of deal work though, it may benefit everyone involved.

