Carson Wentz Addresses His Relationship With Jalen Hurts

Carson Wentz is officially an Indianapolis Colt, weeks after his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles was announced. He still has plenty to answer for after how his once extremely promising career with the Eagles ended.

Wentz, once a midseason MVP candidate, became injury prone throughout his career, the major issue for him until last year. That wasn’t an issue in 2020, but his play deteriorated so far that the team benched him for second-round pick Jalen Hurts.

Plenty has been written about the messy Eagles/Wentz divorce, after which head coach Doug Pederson lost his job. There have been reports that Wentz was a bit of an issue for coaches off the field, and that ultimately, everyone needed this fresh start. It makes plenty of sense for the Indianapolis Colts, whose starter Philip Rivers retired this offseason, would reunite Wentz with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, the team’s head coach.

During his press conference today, Wentz has addressed the issues from last year in Philadelphia. Something that wasn’t an issue, he says, was Jalen Hurts. “Jalen and I had a great relationship,” Wentz told reporters.

At the same time, Wentz says he still doesn’t know exactly why he was benched, but says that he is prepared to “look at (himself) in the mirror as a man.”

Carson Wentz went 3-8-1 as starter last year, by far his worst season since entering the NFL in 2016. His 57.4 completion percentage, 2,620 passing yards, six yards per attempt, and 16 touchdowns were all career lows, and his 15 interceptions and 3.4-percent pick rate were career highs.

He played his best with Reich on the sideline calling plays with the Eagles, and the Colts have had success with him as head coach. This is a home run if he can get Wentz straightened out, but there are definite risks involved.

