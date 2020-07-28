Dan Orlovsky Rips ‘Stupidity’ Of 1 QB’s Snub From Top 100 List

The NFL 100 is currently being announced, which means it is time for some guys to get very mad online. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is apoplectic about the snub of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz hasn’t always gotten the short shrift from his fellow players, who vote for this list. In 2018, the young Eagles signal caller was all the way up at No. 3 in the entire league, behind only Tom Brady and Antonio Brown. Last year, he slid to No. 96, and this year he is reportedly not in the Top 100 players at all.

You can argue whether or not he’s one of the best 100 players in the league, but some of the quarterbacks ahead of him are pretty questionable. Josh Allen and Kyler Murray, two young players with very high ceilings, made the back end of the list, ahead of a guy like Wentz who was in the heat of the MVP race in 2017 before an injury knocked him out for the season. Last year, he put in his second full 16-game season, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns.

“This…list…STINKS,” Orlovsky said, towards the beginning of a lengthy rant about Carson Wentz’s absence on Get Up this morning. “Carson Wentz not being on the Top 100 list…this is what happened, it’s because he’s not new… The newness of some players has taken away the vision of what great players look like. 2017 he’s third in the league, and last year he’s not in your Top 100?”

Orlovsky called the Wentz snub “buffoonery,” and between poking fun at colleagues like Max Kellerman and Mina Kimes, who are less high on the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback than he is, he did raise some interesting points about the voting. The former NFL backup QB is not the first person to suggest that many players may not take the voting too seriously, and said that when he played, guys would fill out the top after a practice when voting is distributed, and then would hand them back to PR people to do the rest.

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz has also joked about the lack of care many put into the voting. Schwartz said that when he was in the league, he voted for his brother, followed by teammates, followed by his favorite fellow offensive linemen.

The NFL 100 list is silly. It’s just something for offseason programming. When I was playing and got asked to do, I’d put Mitch’s name first. Then my teammates. And then my favorite lineman. Not sure how many guys take it seriously. https://t.co/iXORddMIgF — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) July 27, 2020

Both have pretty good points, and drive home that this really isn’t worth getting super worked up over at this point, especially with how wildly guys bounce around on it from year to year.

So far, the NFL has unveiled Nos. 100 through 41. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo comes in the highest at No. 43, followed by Dak Prescott (No. 46), Kirk Cousins (No. 58), Ryan Tannehill (No. 68), Josh Allen (No. 87), and Kyler Murray (No. 90). You can certainly argue for Wentz over most if not all of those guys, and Eagles fans will probably be banging that drum over the next few days as the rest of the list comes out.

