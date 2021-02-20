Carson Wentz Posts Farewell Message To Philadelphia

Carson Wentz‘s career with the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t end the way any of us envisioned, especially when you consider how well his stint with the franchise started. Nonetheless, he posted a lengthy message on social media to show his appreciation for his first NFL team.

“What a journey. More than anything, I will miss my teammates. Thank you. I appreciate every one of you and will never forget the relationships and memories made over the years,” Wentz wrote on Instagram. “So many lifelong relationships have been formed in that locker room. Thank you for the fellowship, the camaraderie in the locker room, and the daily battles out on the practice field!

“To the City of Philadelphia—Thank you. You have been my home for the past five years. It has been everything a kid from Bismarck, North Dakota could have dreamed of. My family grew here, had a lot of fun, ate a lot of great food, got to be a part of an incredible church, and so many more memories off the field. On the field, we brought the Lombardi trophy home to Philly and hopefully brought a lot of joy to the city over the years. Thank you to the amazing Eagles fans across the World that have supported my family, our foundation, and our football team through all of the wins and losses. It was an honor to play in a city whose passion and love for their football team is unrivaled. Thank you for supporting my family and our AO1 foundation—we hope we have made a positive impact in the communities in Philly and look forward to continuing our efforts to impact the area!”

Though there was a lot of chatter about Wentz not being on the same page as Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson during his time in Philadelphia, the Pro Bowl quarterback made sure to thank them in his farewell message.

“Thank you to the Eagles organization for drafting me and making my NFL dream come true. Thank you Mr. Lurie, Howie Roseman & the Eagles front office, Coach Pederson & all of my coaches, our training staff, our equipment staff and all of the support staff at the Nova Care Complex. It has been an amazing journey and I wish you all the best.”

Kudos to Wentz for taking the high road and putting out this message.

Although it’s unfortunate that Wentz’s time in Philly ended on such a sour note, the future seems bright for the North Dakota State product.

Wentz will have a much better supporting cast with the Indianapolis Colts, but more importantly, he’ll have a coach who trusts him in Frank Reich. We all saw just how lethal that coach-quarterback combination can be back in 2017.