Carson Wentz Reacts To Getting Benched On Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles benched Carson Wentz in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia lost to Green Bay, 30-16, on Sunday. The Eagles benched Wentz for Hurts midway through the third quarter in Sunday’s loss.

Wentz had gone 6 of 15 for 79 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Hurts came in and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Following the game, Wentz shared his reaction to the benching.

“I didn’t know what the plan was fully,” Wentz said, per PFT. “I was just told he was going in for the next play and the next series. I didn’t really know what was going on there. Obviously, that’s frustrating, as a competitor and the personality I have. I want to be the guy out there. It is what it is. They made the call today. At the end of the day, we lost. That’s the most frustrating thing.”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson refused to name a starting quarterback after the game. Pederson said he will make a decision as the week goes on.

Wentz admitted that he’s not worrying about that right now.

“At the end of the day, it’s outside of my control,” Wentz said. “That’s not for me [to decide]. I know what I’m capable of. I know I can play better. I have never doubted myself or lost my confidence in my abilities. But a lot of these things are out of my control.”

The Eagles are scheduled to take on the Saints next Sunday.