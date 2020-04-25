Carson Wentz just got a new backup (or fresh competition) in quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Philadelphia Eagles took Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But while the Eagles’ fan base doesn’t appear too thrilled by the pick, Wentz was among the first to welcome his new teammate into the fold.

Taking to Twitter, Wentz had a joyful message for Hurts. “Welcome to the best football city in America brotha!” he wrote.

While Eagles fans may be split on bringing in a quarterback with such a high pick, there’s little question that they can use one. Wentz has succumbed to injuries that knocked him out of the playoffs twice in the last two seasons.

Whether or not Hurts represents a high-quality backup or potential competition, there’s no doubt that Wentz is the man in Philadelphia.

He’s one year removed from signing a four-year, $128 million contract extension. So Wentz is going nowhere fast.

The bigger issue for the Eagles is likely going to be how to get back to the playoffs.

They barely got in last year despite having one of the easiest schedules in the league.

Wentz is going to have to play his tail off in order to get the Eagles back – especially with the rapid improvements the NFC East is making.