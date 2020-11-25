Carson Wentz Reveals If He’s Been Told His Job Is On The Line

Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the Cleveland Browns – their second loss in a row – Carson Wentz’s job security has been called into question. But what does Wentz himself have to say on the matter?

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Wentz revealed that the issue has not come up with head coach Doug Pederson. He said that he’s been preparing for the Eagles’ Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks the same as normal.

“We haven’t really had that conversation,” Wentz said. “Quite frankly, I’m preparing the same. I’m approaching the week, attacking the week, and going to do everything I can to get ready for Monday night.”

Wentz currently leads the NFL with 14 interceptions – tied for the most he’s had in a single season. He’s already been sacked a career-high 40 times – leading the NFL in that category too.

It should come as little surprise that he’s on pace for career-lows in other categories too.

Carson Wentz: I'm preparing the same way as always https://t.co/1fdlSCx2jG — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 25, 2020

A number of Eagles fans and analysts have called for rookie QB Jalen Hurts to get a shot amid Wentz’s struggles. The Eagles drafted Hurts in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but have given him just 31 snaps on offense this season.

Hurts already has support from Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

But Pederson has maintained that Carson Wentz is the starting QB and will not be benched this season.

We’ll see how committed Pederson is to that stance if the Eagles continue to struggle in December.