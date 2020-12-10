The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Carson Wentz Sends A Clear Message After His Benching

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz against Seattle.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles drops back to pass against the defense of the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz hasn’t spoken publicly about his team’s decision to bench him for this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Doug Pederson announced on Tuesday that he’s starting Jalen Hurts behind center for this week’s matchup against the Saints.

“Same reason I made the switch in the game. We need a spark. It’s not about one guy here. We all know we need to be better,” Pederson told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio. “Doing this for the same reason; we need a spark, offense has been poor for many reasons. Opportunity for Jalen’s development. Still have great belief in Carson as a QB and leader of the team. We have to get him better and the offense as well.”

It’s been a rough season for Wentz, but he appears to be maintaining a good mindset.

The Eagles quarterback responded to a fan’s message on Twitter.

“God’s got a plan for me and I’ll keep pushing through this like I always do— trusting HIM and giving it everything I got!” Wentz said on Twitter.

Pederson has yet to commit to Hurts for the rest of the season, so it’s possible that we’ll see Wentz again.

New Orleans and Philadelphia are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.