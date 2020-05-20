Carson Wentz Shares Adorable Photos Of His Infant Daughter

It’s been a big offseason for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

The 27-year-old quarterback and his wife, Madison, welcomed their first child into the world earlier this offseason. Carson and Madison had a baby girl.

“Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents,” Wentz announced on April 28. “I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good!”

Hadley Jayne Wentz is less than a month old, but she’s already getting used to her father’s job. She appears to be ready for football season.

Carson Wentz shared some adorable photos of his baby girl decked out in Philadelphia Eagles girl ahead of the 2020 NFL regular season.

“Someone’s excited for some football this fall,” Carson wrote.

The 2020 regular season could be a big one for Wentz and the Eagles.

Philadelphia is coming off an NFC East championship season in 2019, but the Eagles didn’t make a deep run in the playoffs.

Wentz and the Eagles will hope to change that in 2020. Philadelphia and Dallas are expected to contend for a division title this fall. Both teams are probably capable of making a deep run in the playoffs, as well.