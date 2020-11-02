Carson Wentz Shares Honest Admission Following Sunday’s Win

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-9 yesterday to extend their lead in the NFC East standings. But that big win was largely in spite of Wentz, not because of him.

Wentz completed 15 of 27 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, but turned the ball over a whopping four times. Were it not for a terrific effort from the Philadelphia defense against a third-string, rookie QB in Ben DiNucci, Wentz’s struggled might have led to a loss.

The Eagles QB acknowledged as much following the game. Speaking to the media, Wentz bluntly said that he’s “not good enough,” but knows he can and will play better in the future.

“I’m not good enough,” Wentz said, per the Delaware News Journal. “I can be better. I know I will be.”

Carson Wentz leads all quarterbacks in turnovers through eight games, and by a pretty strong margin too. His 12 interceptions beat out Kirk Cousins by two. But no other QB has more than seven right now.

He’s also held onto the ball way too long, which is a big reason he’s been sacked more than any other QB in the league. Wentz has been taken to the ground 32 times – four more than second-place Joe Burrow, and ten more than third-place Gardner Minshew.

Suffice it to say, Wentz is on pace to set some pretty terrible milestones in his fifth NFL season.

Were it not for the sheer futility of the rest of the NFC East, the Eagles would be regarded among the NFL’s worst teams. Instead, they’re likely to stumble and fumble their way into hosting a playoff game.

What a year 2020 is.