Carson Wentz Shares Message For Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz lost his starting gig to Jalen Hurts late in the 2020-21 season. Despite the fact, Wentz has no hard feelings for Hurts, the Eagles’ presumed new starting quarterback.

The Eagles’ 2020 quarterback situation was an awkward mess. Wentz started most of the season, but played poorly down the stretch, opening the door for Hurts to earn playing time. The dual-threat made the most of the opportunity. By season’s end, the Philadelphia Eagles was Hurts’ team.

Wentz wanted out of Philly by the start of this off-season. The Eagles obliged by trading the former star to Indianapolis where he’ll have an opportunity to revive his career with the Colts.

Despite how things ended in Philadelphia, Wentz wishes nothing but the best for Hurts. The new Colts quarterback sent Hurts a supportive message this weekend, saying he has plenty of “respect” for the Eagles quarterback.

“I wish the kid nothing but the best,” Wentz said of Hurts, via Bleacher Report. “I got a lot of respect for him.”

No bad blood between Wentz and Hurts. pic.twitter.com/oCWsFmxvsq — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 20, 2021

Carson Wentz may have no hard feelings for Jalen Hurts, but the same probably couldn’t be said for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz is out to prove the Eagles wrong. Better yet, he has a fully functional front office and roster surrounding him in Indianapolis.

Hurts, meanwhile, will likely serve as Wentz’s successor. The pressure is on for the second-year quarterback to produce results right away this upcoming season in Philly.