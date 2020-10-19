Carson Wentz Shares A Message For Philadelphia Eagles Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles’ frustrating season continued on Sunday.

Philadelphia dropped to 1-4-1 on the season in Week 6 with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Eagles fell to the Ravens, 30-28, on Sunday afternoon.

It was another tough day for quarterback Carson Wentz. The Eagles quarterback went 21 for 40 for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Wentz was pressured constantly and was sacked six times.

While the Eagles are off to a brutal start this season, they remain in playoff contention due to the NFC East being so bad. If the Cowboys lose tonight, Philadelphia will be just one game back in the win column.

Wentz remains confident, as he shared a message for Eagles fans on social media.

“No time to hang our heads or dwell on the past. Pressing on! Whatever it takes. Right back to work. Can’t wait for Thursday night!” the Eagles quarterback wrote.

The Eagles have a key stretch of games coming up, as Philadelphia has three straight NFC East contests.

Philly will take on the Giants on Thursday night before hosting the Cowboys on Nov. 1. The Eagles will then have a bye week before facing the Giants again.

If the Eagles are going to make a playoff push, they’ll need to go on a winning streak soon.