Carson Wentz Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On Aaron Donald

Carson Wentz had a tough start to the 2020 season, as he was sacked eight times by Washington’s defensive line last Sunday. Things won’t get any easier for Wentz since he’ll have to deal with Aaron Donald this weekend.

Donald had a dominant performance against Dallas in Week 1, totaling four tackles and a sack. He simply had his way with the Cowboys’ offensive line, and now he’ll face a weaker unit.

Philadelphia is seriously banged up in the trenches, as both Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard are expected to miss most – if not all – of the season. It’ll be tough for backup offensive linemen to keep Donald in front of them, but they’ll have to find a way to make it happen.

On Wednesday, Wentz was asked about facing Donald this upcoming Sunday. Even he couldn’t help but rave about the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

“Aaron Donald, he’s a monster,” Wentz said. “Everyone knows it. Everyone around the league knows the type of player he is and how he can really disrupt an offensive game plan. And so for us, we’re aware of that. Somebody we’ve got to always know where he is, but at the same time, we’ve got to execute, not play afraid, not play timid.”

Most coaches and players consider Donald to be the best defensive lineman in the NFL. He’s been nearly impossible to block ever since the 2017 season.

One way the Eagles can neutralize Donald’s ability to rush the passer is by getting the ball out of Wentz’s hands as quick as possible. The problem is he’s known for holding onto the ball for too long.

Who do you think will win this weekend’s matchup: Aaron Donald or Carson Wentz?