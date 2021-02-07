Tarik Cohen Addresses Rumored Spot In Bears-Eagles Carson Wentz Trade

After his rough 2020 season, it sounds like the Philadelphia Eagles not only want to trade Carson Wentz, but may actually get a decent return for him. On the heels of the Matthew Stafford trade from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams, heavy Wentz trade rumors have emerged. At the center right now: the Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Bears appeared ready to go into 2020 with Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles at quarterback. However, we’re currently in a potentially unprecedented quarterback carousel, and the NFC North team could look to upgrade at the position. Wentz wasn’t a big step up from Trubisky last season, if he was one at all, but he probably has the highest ceiling of that group.

Natalie Egenolf, a Philadelphia sports radio and television personality, reports that a deal between the Eagles and Bears is “close.” Wentz would go to Chicago for a package, including a first round pick, “another offensive player,” and Foles, the quarterback who won Super Bowl LII for the Eagles after Wentz went out for the season due to injury.

The other offensive player, Egenolf said in a follow-up tweet: running back Tarik Cohen. It’s an interesting potential inclusion, as the Eagles have a pretty solid running back group, led by Miles Sanders. Boston Scott already occupies a similar role to Cohen.

Name I’m hearing is Tarik Cohen, a first rounder and yes world, Nick Foles. https://t.co/dEsK5N8oV8 — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) February 7, 2021

Apparently this is news to Cohen. The 2018 Pro Bowler, who played in just three games for the Bears in 2020, says he reached out to general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, who assured him that he’s not being moved.

Lemme clear this up real quick . Just got off the phone wit my HC and GM , bears fans we locked in🤞🏾 don’t worry . 💯 people say anything nowadays man . — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 7, 2021

Now, this certainly wouldn’t be the first time that a team has misled a player amid trade rumors. We usually don’t hear directly from the player like this though.

We may find out soon. Adam Schefter reported that a Carson Wentz trade could happen “in the coming days.”

