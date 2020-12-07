2 Teams Mentioned As Trade Destinations For QB Carson Wentz

Will Carson Wentz be the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback in 2021?

Doug Pederson benched his starting quarterback on Sunday in favor of rookie QB Jalen Hurts. The Eagles have yet to announce a starter for this week’s game, which is probably an indication that it’ll be Hurts.

“At the end of the day, it’s outside of my control,” Wentz said. “That’s not for me [to decide]. I know what I’m capable of. I know I can play better. I have never doubted myself or lost my confidence in my abilities. But a lot of these things are out of my control.”

Wentz has had a brutal season, leading many to question his future in Philadelphia. The Eagles won’t be cutting him anytime soon, as he’s on a huge contract. But could he be traded?

Nick Wright of FOX Sports 1 sees two teams as possible destinations.

“Carson Wentz is uncuttable. The question is: is he tradable? I think he’s tradable to the Colts,” said Wright, who also mentioned the Bears. “If you’re the Eagles, your only path forward is convincing the Colts to take him. I think he’s done in Philly.”

Wentz has shown a lot of promise during his time in Philadelphia, but it might be best for both sides to move on.

Where do you see Wentz playing in 2021?