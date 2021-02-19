Report: Eagles ‘Not Thrilled’ With How Carson Wentz Trade Played Out

The Philadelphia Eagles probably thought they’d be able to get something close to a Matthew Stafford-like return for Carson Wentz, a 28-year old former No. 2 pick who looked like one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL a few years ago. Yesterday’s trade to the Indianapolis Colts fell short of a Stafford-level return.

The Stafford deal with the Detroit Lions cost the Los Angeles Rams a pair of first-rounders, a third-rounder, and Jared Goff, though the addition of Goff was a benefit to the Rams considering his big contract. The Eagles had similar contract issues with Wentz as the Rams with Goff, and weren’t able to secure one definite first-rounder.

Right now, the Eagles are getting a Colts’ third-round pick, and a 2022 second-rounder that could bump up to a first if Wentz playing time goals are reached, and/or the Colts reach the playoffs. With the postseason involved, there’s a very good chance that, even if the Eagles get a first rounder from the Colts next year, it’ll be pretty late in the draft.

ESPN’s Tim McManus told Get Up that the Eagles are “not thrilled” with the return they got for their former franchise quarterback, per 247Sports. “They recognize the return they got vs. what they invested in (Wentz) does not match up. The reality is they were selling at a low point.”

@Tim_McManus: "We shouldn't be shocked if [the Eagles] explore heavily … looking at a QB No. 6 overall in April's draft."

“Carson Wentz was coming off one of the worst years of his career — one of the worst years of any quarterback in the NFL last year — he’s due to make 47 million over the next two seasons and he’s got some questions about coachability that he needs to answer,” McManus continued. “That was known throughout the league. The market was pretty warm.

“There was one team really hot after him because of Frank Reich‘s connection to Wentz, and that was the Colts. So I don’t think the Eagles wake up happy to this, but they recognize it was fair market value, all things considered.”

There were rumors about other teams being very interested, most notably the Chicago Bears, but it sounds like the market never developed to where the Philadelphia Eagles would get a huge return. McManus outlined it pretty well. Wentz had a dreadful season for any truly elite quarterback, and the reports of his break with Doug Pederson are troubling.

If Frank Reich is confident that Wentz is the guy who played for him in 2017, and not the one who lost his job in 2020, he should be pretty confident with his Indianapolis Colts moving forward.