Adam Schefter Makes Prediction On If Carson Wentz Will Be Traded

This upcoming NFL offseason is shaping up to be one of the wildest we’ve seen in recent memory. With that being said, could we see Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on the trade block in the coming weeks?

Wentz signed a four-year contract with the Eagles in 2019, but he was so underwhelming this past season that he lost his starting job to rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. As a result, there have been some rumblings about his future in Philadelphia.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently poured gasoline on the fire when it comes to trade rumors surrounding Wentz, as he made some jaw-dropping remarks about the former No. 2 pick during a radio interview.

Not only did Schefter predict that Philadelphia will trade Wentz, he said the Pro Bowl quarterback officially “wants to leave” the franchise that drafted him in 2016.

“And wants to leave the franchise. Okay? And that’s why the trade still is in play. And, again, people wondering where did this stuff come from at the end of the year. Was it made [up]? This is all real. None of this is made up,” Schefter said on 97.5 The Fanatic. “And just because he would like to be moved or hasn’t commented doesn’t mean he will be. If I had to guess, I would guess he is traded. That would be my guess. At some point this offseason. But, again, they’re not looking to get rid of him. They’re not.”

Adam Schefter appeared on @975TheFanatic’s @975JKShow and said Carson Wentz "wants to leave" the Eagles. Also added: "If I had to guess, I would guess he is traded." https://t.co/sB7G1cVYvR — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 3, 2021

Schefter isn’t the only NFL insider that hinted at Carson Wentz possibly being on the move this offseason.

Last week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called Wentz “very tradable” during an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Wentz has shown in the past that he can be an MVP-caliber quarterback, but on the other hand, he looked putrid for the majority of the 2020 season, before the Philadelphia Eagles benched him for Jalen Hurts. It’ll be interesting to see what his market looks like if he’s available via trade.

