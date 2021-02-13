Eagles Insider On Why Carson Wentz Trade Hasn’t Materialized Yet

Last week around this time, a Carson Wentz trade seemed pretty imminent. He remains with the Philadelphia Eagles, who haven’t seen the type of returns that they expected materialize after the huge Los Angeles Rams deal for Detroit Lions star quarterback Matthew Stafford.

After the Stafford deal, there were reports that Philadelphia thought they could get at least a first-rounder, along with other assets, for the former No. 2 pick. So far, it doesn’t sound like that offer has come through.

Former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski says that the Indianapolis Colts, the team most often tied to Wentz, have offered a pair of second-round picks and potentially some lesser draft capital down the road. He indicates that offer is the best that Philly has seen so far.

Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer cites “league sources” in saying that most don’t believe that Howie Roseman has been offered a first-round pick for Wentz. We’ll see how long the team is willing to wait before pulling the trigger on a move.

Why is it taking so long for the Eagles to trade Carson Wentz? https://t.co/39iwuV5QvZ via @PhillyInquirer — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 12, 2021

Bowen lays this out as something of a lose-lose scenario for Roseman, who has become one of the NFL’s more embattled executives just a few years after guiding the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl win. From his piece:

Bottom line, league sources doubt Roseman has been offered a first-round pick of any sort for Wentz, this year or in the future. The haul from a Wentz trade is the only mitigation Roseman can get from the disaster of having to deal away a healthy 28-year-old QB he handpicked as the future of the franchise, saw play for three years, then rewarded with a $128 million contract extension. If Roseman walks away with a midround pick this year and a conditional second or something down the road, he has seriously marred his legacy and probably has deepened the hole the 4-11-1 Eagles have to climb out of, in terms of acquiring talent.