The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Eagles Insider On Why Carson Wentz Trade Hasn’t Materialized Yet

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz against Seattle.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles drops back to pass against the defense of the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Last week around this time, a Carson Wentz trade seemed pretty imminent. He remains with the Philadelphia Eagles, who haven’t seen the type of returns that they expected materialize after the huge Los Angeles Rams deal for Detroit Lions star quarterback Matthew Stafford.

After the Stafford deal, there were reports that Philadelphia thought they could get at least a first-rounder, along with other assets, for the former No. 2 pick. So far, it doesn’t sound like that offer has come through.

Former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski says that the Indianapolis Colts, the team most often tied to Wentz, have offered a pair of second-round picks and potentially some lesser draft capital down the road. He indicates that offer is the best that Philly has seen so far.

Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer cites “league sources” in saying that most don’t believe that Howie Roseman has been offered a first-round pick for Wentz. We’ll see how long the team is willing to wait before pulling the trigger on a move.

Bowen lays this out as something of a lose-lose scenario for Roseman, who has become one of the NFL’s more embattled executives just a few years after guiding the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl win. From his piece:

Bottom line, league sources doubt Roseman has been offered a first-round pick of any sort for Wentz, this year or in the future. The haul from a Wentz trade is the only mitigation Roseman can get from the disaster of having to deal away a healthy 28-year-old QB he handpicked as the future of the franchise, saw play for three years, then rewarded with a $128 million contract extension. If Roseman walks away with a midround pick this year and a conditional second or something down the road, he has seriously marred his legacy and probably has deepened the hole the 4-11-1 Eagles have to climb out of, in terms of acquiring talent.

After the ouster of Doug Pederson, and subsequent hire of Nick Sirianni as the new Eagles coach, there were some reports that the Eagles hoped the new administration would make it work with Carson Wentz, who was having an MVP-caliber season before going down during the team’s Super Bowl run. Now, it sounds inevitable that he’ll be moved, even if a sizable return doesn’t come through.

Wentz almost certainly is still getting traded. There are no reports of any sort of rapprochement between the quarterback and the organization, even if some of us continue to believe that might be the surest path forward for both the team and Wentz; NBC Sports reported that a group of young Eagles receivers is planning to meet up with QB Jalen Hurts soon to work on route timing. We’re just too far down the road now. Maybe you can change your mind on trading a kicker or something, but once you’ve made it clear that the face of your franchise is on the block, he has to go.

The heaviest rumors continue to focus on the Colts and Chicago Bears. It does sound like the Eagles are going to have to settle for something sooner than later, but this may not be the type of blockbuster deal they were hoping for.

[The Philadelphia Inquirer]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.