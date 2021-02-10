Todd McShay On Most Likely Trade Destination For Carson Wentz

After the 2020 season ended with a Philadelphia Eagles quarterback controversy between Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts, it sounds like the team has opened up to trading their former No. 2 overall pick. It doesn’t hurt that plenty of teams, including potential trade partners like the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, need quarterbacks this offseason.

Wentz trade rumors were all over the place over the weekend. The Chicago Bears were one of the teams most heavily rumored to be after him, as the Eagles reportedly look for a major return on the heels of the Matthew Stafford trade.

Before the rumor mill really started churning, many connected the beleaguered quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts. Frank Reich, head coach of Indy, was the offensive coordinator of the Eagles when Wentz had his MVP-caliber season in 2017. If there’s a guy that can get him back on track, it makes sense that it would be Reich, and the Colts are in need of a quarterback after Philip Rivers’ retirement. ESPN’s Todd McShay still buys Indianapolis as the most likely destination for him, if Philly makes a trade. He is also uncertain of Jalen Hurts’ future as the Eagles’ definite QB1, though.

“Most likely spot to me is Indianapolis,” McShay said on ESPN’s First Draft Podcast. “Jalen Hurts, are you getting an upgrade here? I mean he completed 52%. In four games he started, he threw three interceptions. He threw four interceptions over the season. I know the stats are similar when you look at Wentz and Jalen Hurts over this past year. I just don’t know that you’re getting a huge upgrade with Hurts.

First Draft podcast is here. @MelKiperESPN is getting feisty already and @FieldYates tries to keep us in check… not an easy job! We talk Bucs roster building, my Mock 2.0 and the NFL QB carousel. https://t.co/I2DV7R0akZ — Todd McShay (@McShay13) February 10, 2021

“And I just wonder if Philly is comfortable moving Wentz and not bringing in another quarterback for competition, or as a backup or something that kind of gives you a better sense of what’s going to be at that quarterback spot moving forward,” McShay continued. “Because I personally, if I was the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles, I would not feel comfortable going into the season saying, ‘Hurts is the guy. He’s going to take us to the promised land. We believe in him 100%. We don’t even need to bring in another guy.'”

Hurts definitely gave the Philadelphia Eagles a spark when he took over the job in 2020, but it wasn’t anywhere near the kind of spark that would make you believe Hurts was the definite answer long term. That being said, Carson Wentz was an absolute mess, and if you could get any kind of sizable return after the 2020 season he had, it may be hard to turn that down, even if it presents more questions.

