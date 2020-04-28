Carson Wentz, Wife Share Awesome Personal News

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is going to make good use of the extra family time this offseason. He and his wife just became parents.

Wentz previously announced in late November that he and his wife Madison were expecting. This afternoon, he revealed that she gave birth last night to a beautiful baby girl.

“Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents 😍 I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good! 🙌🏻,” Wentz wrote.

You can see some photos of the new addition below. Congrats to Carson and Madison!

Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents 😍 I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/4BefHeK6IR — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) April 28, 2020

While he’s not busying himself being a girl dad over the next few months, Wentz will be preparing for a pivotal 2020 season. He made all 16 starts last year after injuries cut short his previous two campaigns; however, Wentz had to exit the Eagles’ Wild Card playoff loss after getting hurt.

Now, he’ll have to deal with some speculation that the Eagles are grooming second-round draft choice Jalen Hurts to replace him. Right now, it is expected that Hurts will fill some sort of Taysom Hill-type role for Philly next fall.

Wentz has shown the ability to deal with adversity and face challenges before, so it wouldn’t surprise us if he comes out and has a strong showing in 2020.