CBS Ranks The NFL's "Most Improved" Team This Season

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With training camp just a few weeks away, CBS Sports has ranked the NFL's five most improved teams.

The Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals all cracked the list. However, none of these teams claimed the top spot.

CBS ranked the Philadelphia Eagles as the most improved team in the NFL.

For starters, the Eagles acquired a star wideout in A.J. Brown. He should form a nice duo with DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles also made some savvy additions in free agency, signing Haason Reddick and James Bradberry.

As if those acquisitions weren't enough, the Eagles loaded up on defensive firepower in the NFL Draft. They selected Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with their first-round pick.

From CBS Sports:

Philadelphia parlayed its successful free agency into an equally successful draft that included the selections of former Georgia standouts Davis and Nakobe Dean -- the latter of whom was a third-round pick who -- if healthy -- may one day be remembered as a savvy Day 2 draft steal.

The Eagles made the playoffs last season in their first year under Nick Sirianni.

With a better roster at his disposal, Sirianni has a great opportunity to lead Philly to another playoff berth this upcoming season.