Chris Long Shares Honest Reaction To DeSean Jackson’s Comment

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long has shared his honest reaction to the comments made by DeSean Jackson.

Jackson has been heavily criticized for sharing an anti-Semitic post on his Instagram Story. He cited an alleged quote from Hitler.

The quote Jackson attributed to Hitler said Jewish people “will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

The Philadelphia wide receiver has since apologized. The Eagles released statement on Jackson on Wednesday.

Long, one of the most-respected players in the NFL, shared his reaction to his former teammate’s comment on his podcast.

“I didn’t see and I haven’t seen nearly enough people saying ‘Yeah, this was a misstep,'” Long said on Green Light with Chris Long. “Certainly anti-Semitism is not the main event in this country, but we can walk and chew gum here. I am just not willing to accept anybody saying, ‘stick to the task at hand, we can’t address people making anti-Semitic comments.”

Former Eagles DE Chris Long addressed DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts on social media. pic.twitter.com/YRLPmsd9rQ — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2020

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who is Jewish, sent an offer to Jackson on Thursday morning.

“I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation,” Edelman said. “I’m proud of my Jewish heritage and, for me, it’s not just about religion. It’s about community and culture as well.”

Edelman wants to go to Washington, D.C. with Jackson and visit both the Holocaust and the African-American history museums.

“I think the Black and Jewish communities have a lot of similarities,” Edelman added. “One unfortunate similarity is that they are both attacked by the ignorant and hateful.”

Hopefully Jackson will listen to his former teammate in Long and take up Edelman on his offer.