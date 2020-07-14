City Of Philadelphia Has Realistic Expectation For Eagles Games

It appears the Eagles might not have fans in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field this season.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in the NFL’s plans for the 2020 season. By all accounts, Roger Goodell is moving forward with the season as currently scheduled. But the logistics of the season have yet to be sorted out.

Fan attendance within the NFL this year has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few weeks. Several franchises have indicated there will be limited capacity attendance at games this season. The Philadelphia Eagles may not have a choice on fan attendance this year, though.

The city of Philadelphia announced this week it has banned large public events and gatherings through the month of February in 2021. The Eagles initially believed they were exempt from the ruling. But the city of Philadelphia has made it clear it expects the Eagles to prohibit fans from attending games this season.

“We have been in communication with the Eagles. We have told them our expectations are that they don’t have fans,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Albernathy said, via Pro Football Talk.

This is the most-likely scenario for NFL franchises this season. The harsh reality is any fan attendance increases the risk of COVID-19 case spikes.

If the 2020 season is going to happen, games without fans seems to be the cost.

That’s a cost most players, teams and fans would be willing to pay if it meant playing the 2020 season as currently scheduled.