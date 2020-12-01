Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Carson Wentz Critics

Carson Wentz is running out of supporters, but he still has one in Colin Cowherd.

Wentz was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL just a few short years ago. He’s been anything but special this season, though. Some even believe he could lose his starting gig by season’s end.

Jalen Hurts is awaiting in the shadows, and has an exciting dual-threat skill-set that fans want to see. Quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson have proven the dual-threat skill-set can work in the NFL. Hurts could be the next to shine in the league.

As Wentz loses supporters and Hurts gains them, Cowherd isn’t ready to give up on the Eagles starting quarterback just yet. In fact, he defended the North Dakota State alum on his Tuesday morning show.

"There's a statue of Nick Foles outside the stadium & the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round… Go ahead and bail. I'm not." @ColinCowherd defends Carson Wentz: pic.twitter.com/8H82YggEq1 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 1, 2020

Let’s be honest – Carson Wentz has been bad these past few weeks and deserves the criticism coming his way. But would Jalen Hurts be any better?

Hurts is spending his rookie season studying the offense and playing minimal snaps. The Eagles are lacking in the skill positions and the offensive line isn’t very good. Wentz has been bad, but he hasn’t been helped by his supporting cast.

Throw Hurts into the lineup could go one of two ways. It’ll either be a disaster or turn out to be a massive success.

The Eagles may not be able to afford such a risk.