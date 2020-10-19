Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Carson Wentz’s Critics

The Carson Wentz critics are out in full force Monday afternoon, but Colin Cowherd has come to the Eagles quarterback’s defense.

Just a few weeks ago, Cowherd was one of those Wentz critics. The popular sports radio host criticized the Eagles quarterback for wearing a backwards hat. It was one of those typical whacky Cowherd hot takes that make the rounds on social media.

Just a few weeks later, Cowherd is defending Wentz, even after the Eagles’ 30-28 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Wentz completed just 52.5 percent of his throws for 213 yards and two touchdowns, but did so playing with an injury-riddled offense.

Cowherd thinks it’s time Wentz starts getting the respect he deserves, despite the Eagles’ 1-4-1 start to the 2020 season.

“If you don’t get Carson Wentz at this point, I’m out, I’m done with you,” Cowherd said Monday morning. “This kid’s incredible. . . . 17 offensive players have missed games, including four of the five offensive lineman – didn’t have Lane Johnson yesterday. His record won’t show it. His stats won’t show it. He was unbelievable yesterday. He’s the anti-Aaron Rodgers. He’s all guts. He’s all fight.”

Check out Cowherd’s full thoughts on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the video below.

"If you don't get Carson Wentz at this point, I'm out. I'm done with you… He's the anti-Aaron Rodgers. He's all guts. All fight." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/XwWVvARr9D — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 19, 2020

Colin Cowherd may be right here. Carson Wentz is getting no help at all from his teammates.

But an NFL quarterback is typically measured by wins and losses. Until Wentz starts winning more football games, his critics will have a field day.

The Eagles have a chance to get their second win of the season this week when they play the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.