Colin Cowherd Has Message For Eagles Fans About Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles are 0-2-1 and much of the resulting scrutiny has been aimed at struggling quarterback Carson Wentz.

Through three games, Wentz has thrown six interceptions against only three touchdowns and also lost a fumble in Week 1. He’s completing a shade under 60 percent of his passes, which would be a career-low.

Already, there have been calls for Wentz to be replaced by rookie Jalen Hurts, but Colin Cowherd thinks any talk of a benching his premature. On his show today, Cowherd emphasized that Philly has to solve its Wentz problem and won’t be done by sitting him for Hurts.

“Have you seen the next three games for the Philadelphia Eagles?” Cowherd asked. “At San Francisco, at Pittsburgh and Baltimore. You want to give Jalen Hurts that?

“You’ve got to solve this. You just gave him $150 million.”

Eagles next 3 games: San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Baltimore. "You want to give Jalen Hurts that? You just paid Carson Wentz $150 million… Take a deep breath. It's going to be fine." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Q3Rwwm3uz5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 29, 2020

In all reality, Cowherd is probably correct that you can’t give up on Wentz yet. But the Eagles need to really examine why he is struggling so immensely.

The team’s usually stout offensive line is banged up and porous and the roster is badly lacking threats on the perimeter. That’s not helping Wentz, but on top of that, the fifth-year pro is making mistakes we haven’t seen from him often in his career.

We’ll see if he can turn things around starting Sunday night against San Francisco.