Colin Cowherd Makes Prediction For Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Last year, Carson Wentz carried a supporting cast full of misfits to the playoffs. It seemed like he finally turned the corner, but unfortunately that isn’t true considering he’s been benched for Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia couldn’t go another week with Wentz at quarterback due to his struggles. Doug Pederson wasn’t sure what he had in Hurts, but the early results have been very encouraging. This past Sunday, the Oklahoma product had 338 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals.

If Hurts is the long-term answer for the Eagles at quarterback, Wentz should be looking for a new home. Although his contract is quite expensive, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd believes there will be suitors out there for Wentz.

“Wentz needs a reboot,” Cowherd said on The Herd. “He probably needs a new coordinator. Hurts needs an opportunity. I think Philadelphia will find somebody who’s going to buy that contract.”

Cowherd points to the Colts, Patriots and Steelers as potential landing spots for Wentz. He mentioned those three teams in large part because he’s unsure the Eagles trade him within the NFC.

There are already reports out that Wentz will demand a trade if he’s viewed as the backup for the Eagles in 2021. At this point, it’d be surprising to see him back in the City of Brotherly Love next season.

Sure there are issues with Wentz’s mechanics and production, but he could revert to his 2017 form with the right play-caller.