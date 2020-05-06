Colin Cowherd Predicts The NFC’s 7 Playoff Teams

The NFL schedule officially drops tomorrow, and you can already get win over/unders and playoff odds for all 32 teams. Now we just need there to actually be a season.

This week, FS1’s Colin Cowherd is giving his early NFL playoff predictions on “The Herd.” Yesterday, he forecast the AFC; today, he handled the NFC.

Cowherd is rolling with the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings as his division winners. The Eagles and Saints won their respective divisions last year, but lost in the Wild Card round, ironically to the Seahawks and Vikings.

As for the three Wild Card teams–remember, the NFL is adding a playoff spot in each conference this year–Cowherd likes the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. San Fran and Green Bay won the NFC West and North last year and met in the conference title game. The Bucs, meanwhile, are the “hot” team this offseason, primarily due to their acquisition of Tom Brady.

Cowherd’s reasoning, as well as his projected records for each NFC team, can be found in the video below.

.@ColinCowherd predicts division order for the NFC & which teams will make the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/hQAyuSNjX4 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 6, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys might be Cowherd’s most notable omission; he admits that he’s not as high on them as the oddsmakers are. It’s tough to see the Lions, Giants or Redskins making the postseason, and probably the Bears too for that matter.

That leaves the Rams and Cardinals in the NFC West. One is trending down while the other is trending up, but Colin doesn’t think either is playoff-worthy right now.