Colin Cowherd Has Telling Admission On Jalen Hurts’ Future

The Philadelphia Eagles have put the starting quarterback job in the hands of second-year player Jalen Hurts in 2021. So far, the franchise has received a mixed bag of results.

Hurts has led the Eagles to a 1-2 record through the first three weeks and has turned in a series of up-and-down performances. He’s thrown for 780 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions in those first three games.

His shakiest outing came in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football against Philadelphia’s heated division rival, the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts threw two interceptions, including one that was returned from a touchdown and didn’t produce the results that his team needed to walk away from the game with a win.

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd determined that he’d seen enough of Hurts after Monday’s game to give his thoughts on what the young quarterback’s upside can be.

The verdict? He doesn’t think that Hurts is a franchise quarterback.

“My takeaway on Jalen Hurts is, I don’t think he’s a franchise quarterback,” Cowherd said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Herd”. “I think you can win games with him. He’s already won a game or two. Arm? Eh. Size? Eh. Mobility? Eh. Where’s the it? You can’t tell me accuracy is the only it. That’s the foundation of the house. You can’t get even get approved to have a house unless your foundation’s right.”

Here’s Cowherd’s full breakdown on Hurts through the first three weeks of 2021:

"I don't think Jalen Hurts is a franchise QB." — @ColinCowherd on the Eagles' starter following loss to Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/wvBd4w83hP — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 28, 2021

Cowherd’s assessment of Hurts is fairly harsh considering the second-round pick has made just six starts in the NFL. He’s also been left with a fairly average offensive line and inexperienced receiving corps.

However, Cowherd is right that Hurts hasn’t proved that he belongs as a franchise quarterback yet with the Eagles. The 23-year-old has gone 2-4 in his six starts and has just a 56.3 percent completion percentage on his 206 passing attempts.

Hurts has shown a unique ability to use his legs to scramble and has solid arm strength, but those skills might not be enough for him to hold onto the gig in Philadelphia. Eventually, he’ll need to prove to the Eagles that he can win or games, or else he may be out of a job.