Colin Cowherd has defended the Philadelphia Eagles in the past, but he’s no longer going to go to bat for them.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd shared his thoughts on all the trade rumors involving Carson Wentz. The latest report is that Philadelphia will eventually trade the former No. 2 pick and then select a new quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Philadelphia’s handling of its quarterback situation has really rubbed Cowherd the wrong way. As a matter of fact, he believes it’s a sign of the franchise going down a dark path.

Cowherd said the Eagles have officially entered the “NFL Clown Club.” Obviously this isn’t a prestigious type of club you want to be a member of.

Here are the five signs you are entering the “NFL Clown Club,” according to Cowherd:

Power struggle in the front office Fired a successful coach Quarterback situation is unsettled Unhealthy level of arrogance Drafting poorly

Fans in the City of Brotherly Love probably don’t want to hear this, but the Eagles check off a lot of those boxes.

It’s crazy to think that Philadelphia is just three years removed from its Super Bowl victory over New England.

Since winning the Lombardi Trophy, the Eagles have dealt with issues at head coach, general manager and quarterback. That truly is a recipe for disaster.