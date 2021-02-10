Colts’ Demands In Potential Carson Wentz Trade Revealed

Few NFL teams seem like as perfect a trade match for Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz than the Indianapolis Colts. But would the Colts demand a little extra in exchange for taking Wentz and his bloated contract off the Eagles’ hands?

According to Mike Kaye of NJ.com, it appears the Colts do want the Eagles to sweeten the pot. Per the report, the Colts have asked for additional compensation in the form of either players or picks in a Wentz trade.

The Eagles reportedly want compensation similar to what the Detroit Lions got in the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade. Los Angeles traded Goff, a pair of first-round picks and a mid-round pick for the veteran signal caller.

Many have speculated that one of the extra picks in that exchange sweetened the deal so the Lions would take on Goff’s immense salary. Given that Wentz’s contract is equally gargantuan, it’s understandable that the Colts want some added compensation.

ICYMI: Here's my story on why the #Eagles' market for Carson Wentz has cooled a bit this week:https://t.co/8KTsGs9a2e — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 10, 2021

There’s mutual benefit for the Colts and Carson Wentz in a trade, of course. The Colts are run by Frank Reich, who took Wentz to new heights during their time together with the Eagles.

Tack on the fact that the Colts need a new quarterback following Philip Rivers’ retirement and you have an almost ideal match.

Wentz wouldn’t exactly be joining the Eagles at the top of his game though. He led the NFL in interceptions and times sacked in 2020 as the Eagles went 4-11-1. The Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson after the season.

A deal is believed to be happening soon. If the Colts are the team making the trade, we’ll find out soon just how much they value Carson Wentz.