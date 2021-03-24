Colts Star Darius Leonard Shares Honest Expectation For Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has been hard at work recruiting just about every free agent to join him in Indy. So what does he think about quarterback Carson Wentz (their most high-profile acquisition of the offseason)?

Appearing on Good Morning Football, Leonard revealed that he’s already texted Wentz, telling him he’s looking forward to being his teammate. He expects that Wentz will be a competitor and a leader, and hopes that he and head coach Frank Reich can share the same kind of success they had with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I shot him a text, let him know that I’m definitely looking forward to being his teammate, because I know what he brings,” Leonard said. “I’m expecting him to come in, bring a leadership role, competitive nature. And with him coming back with Frank Reich when he had a ton of success, hopefully they can have that success this year right here and hope we bring a Super Bowl back to Indy.”

The Colts acquired Wentz from the Eagles several weeks ago in exchange for draft picks. He is expected to be their starting quarterback in 2021 and beyond.

"No matter what your name is, you gotta come in and work." .@dsleon45 joined #GMFB! We talk about Peppa Pig, @cj_wentz, the @Colts free agency moves, the @HBCULegacyBowl, the "Maniac Foundation", and more! pic.twitter.com/YBClbokfum — GMFB (@gmfb) March 24, 2021

Carson Wentz is coming off the worst season of his NFL career. He led the league with 15 interceptions and 50 times sacked despite playing only 12 games.

Wentz was notoriously benched during a loss to the Green Bay Packers and never got the starting job back. After the Eagles finished the season 4-11-1, they fired head coach Doug Pederson. Shortly afterwards, Wentz requested a trade, which the Colts – eager for a starter following the retirement of Philip Rivers – obliged.

Given the trajectory of his career right now, a change of scenery could be what revives Wentz’s career.

Will Carson Wentz return to Pro Bowl form with the Colts?