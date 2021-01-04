Cris Collinsworth Had A Blunt Message For Doug Pederson

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t seem to play to win on Sunday night. Well, head coach Doug Pederson didn’t seem to play to win.

Philadelphia lost to Washington, 20-14, in an ugly Sunday Night Football game. Washington clinched the NFC East with the win, eliminating the New York Giants from contention.

Earlier in the day, New York defeated Dallas. The Giants needed the Eagles to upset the Football Team in order to make the playoffs at 6-10. Philadelphia kept it close with Washington for a while, but wasn’t able to pull off the upset.

Pederson is partially to blame for that. The Eagles’ head coach made multiple puzzling decisions, including benching starter Jalen Hurts in favor of backup Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter. Sudfeld completed just five passes and threw an interception in relief.

While the Eagles didn’t have anything to play for, Pederson is still facing criticism for his decisions. NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth had a blunt message for Pederson late in the fourth quarter.

How are you going to look your players in the eye after this one?

Colinsworth is wrong about a lot, but he's right about this. If you're the Eagles players in that locker room, I don't know how you can look at Doug Pedersen ever again as the man you want leading you into battlepic.twitter.com/uVZwJTzg5e — MyBookie Sportsbook (@mybookiebet) January 4, 2021

It’s a fair point.

Pederson, though, is expected to return to Philadelphia for the 2021 season. Washington, meanwhile, will take on Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Round on Saturday night.