Dan Orlovsky Names Team To Beat In NFC East

We're still a few months away from the start of the regular season, but ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has already named the "team to beat" in the NFC East.

According to Orlovsky, the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFC East heading into the fall.

Orlovsky labeled the Eagles as the "team to beat" immediately after they signed Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Prior to this move, the Eagles already had a star cornerback in Darius Slay. With Bradberry now on board, they should have one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL.

Not only have the Eagles improved in the secondary this offseason, they've upgraded their defensive line and receiving corps.

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Eagles moved up the board on Day 1 to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. They also selected All-SEC linebacker Nakobe Dean in the third round.

Out of all the moves the Eagles made this offseason, none generated more headlines than than trading for star wideout A.J. Brown. He should immediately become Jalen Hurts' top target in the passing game.

If the Eagles can build off the success they had late in the 2021 season, they should be a legitimate threat to win double-digit games in the NFC East.