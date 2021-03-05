Philadelphia Eagles Reportedly Make Decision On Darius Slay’s Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles have a serious lack of cap space heading into free agency in less than two weeks. In an effort to make some more cap space, they have made a contract decision on starting CB Darius Slay.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have restructured Slay’s contract for the 2021 season. Per the report, the move will free up over $9 million in cap room.

Slay is coming off the first year of a three-year, $50 million extension he signed with the Eagles after being traded from the Detroit Lions last year. But despite starting 14 games for the Eagles, he didn’t exactly give them a lot of bang for their buck.

Prior to joining the Eagles, Darius Slay made the Pro Bowl in each of the previous three seasons. He was voted First-Team All-Pro in 2017 after leading the league with eight interceptions and 26 passes defended.

But even after restructuring Slay’s contract, the Philadelphia Eagles are still deep in the red before free agency. Per OverTheCap.com, they’re over $43 million over the cap before factoring in the restructure.

The Eagles are coming off a 4-12 season and will be heading into 2021 with a new head coach in Nick Sirianni and new starting quarterback. Whether that starting quarterback is Jalen Hurts, a veteran free agent or a rookie remains to be seen.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is going to have some very hard decisions to make over the next few weeks. Slay wasn’t the first and he won’t be the last player to see “changes” to his contract status.

Who else are the Eagles likely to cut or restructure in the days to come?