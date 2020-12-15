Daryl Johnston Sees 1 Major Reason For Carson Wentz’s Struggles

There have been plenty of people suggesting Carson Wentz’s decline is partially a result of Frank Reich leaving the Eagles following the 2017 season.

Most of the time, those arguing this point cite Reich’s creativity as an offensive designer and play caller as things Wentz has been missing. However, FOX analyst Daryl Johnston said on Sunday he thinks Wentz misses Reich for a different reason.

“I think he really misses Frank Reich, more than a lot of people want to admit,” Johnston said during the Eagles’ 24-21 upset win over the New Orleans Saints. “I think that there was a bond and a connection there based on their strong Christian faith, that took them beyond coach-teammate relationship.”

Wentz did not play on Sunday after losing his job to rookie Jalen Hurts. Hurts performed well in his first career start, throwing for 167 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 106 yards.

During the #Saints–#Eagles game, FOX broadcaster Daryl Johnston tried to make the case that the reason Carson Wentz is struggling is because he misses Frank Reich and their connection to the Christian faith…pic.twitter.com/wCNnnAkC9k — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 14, 2020

If Wentz actually does miss Reich, whether for faith or football reasons, it will be interesting to see if there’s a chance the two reunite in Indianapolis. Should the Eagles try to trade Wentz, the Colts will be a popular rumored destination.

However, given the franchise’s financial commitment for the 2016 No. 2 overall pick, it wouldn’t surprise us if Philly tries to salvage Wentz in 2021 before giving up on him.

In the meantime though, it will be Hurts starting in the desert this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.